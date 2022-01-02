Overview of Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD

Dr. Alberto Maldonado, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They completed their residency with U Puerto Rico/U Puerto Rico Affl Hosp



They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.