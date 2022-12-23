Dr. Aldona Ziolkowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziolkowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aldona Ziolkowska, MD
Dr. Aldona Ziolkowska, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CRISTIANA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Randolph Hospital, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1814 Westchester Dr Ste 302, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2170
- Randolph Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr Z for over 10 years. She is patient, listens and to the point. Helped with my concerns in taking the meds for my RA and gave me time to decide if that’s the route I wanted to go. Would definitely recommend Dr Z.
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish
- UNIVERSIDAD CRISTIANA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
