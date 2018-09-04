Overview

Dr. Aleem Syed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Syed works at Anaheim Regional Medical Center in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.