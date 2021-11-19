Dr. Alena Reznik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alena Reznik, MD
Overview of Dr. Alena Reznik, MD
Dr. Alena Reznik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Reznik's Office Locations
USC Roski Eye Institute1450 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6335
Glaucoma Care Center1401 Avocado Ave Ste 302, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 288-2382Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reznik?
She is amazing! Truly compassionate and knowledgeable. I completely trust her and know that she sees me as a unique person, not just a statistic. I know she will do her best for me and determine the most appropriate surgery. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Alena Reznik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Armenian
- 1871720987
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reznik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reznik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reznik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reznik has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reznik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reznik speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reznik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reznik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reznik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reznik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.