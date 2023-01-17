Overview of Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD

Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Latter works at Mitchell C. Latter MD Inc. in Bellflower, CA with other offices in South Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.