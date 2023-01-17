Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD
Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Latter's Office Locations
Mitchell C. Latter MD Inc.10230 Artesia Blvd Ste 204, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (424) 587-2893Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mitchell C. Latter MD Inc.1499 Huntington Dr Ste 508, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Directions (424) 587-2892Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was impressed with the professionalism, caring, provided information, and overall friendliness of the overall visit. The assistants and office staff were also great.
About Dr. Mitchell Latter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1255411625
Education & Certifications
- Hollywood Presby Med Ctr
- Long Beach VA Med Ctr
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
