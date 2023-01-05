Dr. Alex Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Alex Baum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Locations
Gastro 18000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Gi Diagnostic Therapeutic Center of the Midsouth7668 Airways Blvd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 766-9490
Gastro One3350 N Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 377-2111
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, cares and goes above and beyond.
About Dr. Alex Baum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962452615
Education & Certifications
- Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baum speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.