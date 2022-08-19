Dr. Alex Cech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Cech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Cech, MD
Dr. Alex Cech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
Dr. Cech's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 548-7338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
After thinking about it since my twenties, I finally got a breast reduction. The entire experience was very simple and smooth. Dr. Cech is professional, personable, and explains everything in a straightforward manner. It was very clear what his plans were, and I felt very comfortable going in for the procedure. The breast reduction was done as an outpatient surgery at the West Hartford Surgery Center, and I was home and resting in my own bed by 1:00 PM. The result is wonderful - everything looks natural and beautiful. My new 34C size is a much better fit for my frame than the 34DD size that I had. My neck, shoulders and back are quickly recovering from years of pain, I can breathe easier without that weight, and exercising is so much more pleasant. I was really anxious about the pain and hassle that this process would involve, but instead, Dr. Cech and his office made it almost a walk in the park!
About Dr. Alex Cech, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Czech and German
- 1073514410
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
