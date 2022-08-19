Overview of Dr. Alex Cech, MD

Dr. Alex Cech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Chang Gung Memorial Hospital



Dr. Cech works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Skin Grafts and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.