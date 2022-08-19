See All Plastic Surgeons in Farmington, CT
Dr. Alex Cech, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (29)
Map Pin Small Farmington, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alex Cech, MD

Dr. Alex Cech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They completed their fellowship with Chang Gung Memorial Hospital

Dr. Cech works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Skin Grafts and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cech's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 548-7338
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
  4. 4
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Abdominoplasty
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Abdominoplasty

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brachioplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Trunk Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alex Cech, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech and German
    NPI Number
    • 1073514410
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship

