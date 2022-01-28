See All Neurosurgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD

Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from State University of New York Health Science Center, Syracuse College of Medicine, and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Bodman works at Austin Brain & Spine - Central in Austin, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bodman's Office Locations

    Austin Brain & Spine - Central
    3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 600, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4196
    Austin Brain & Spine - San Marcos
    1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5371
    Austin Brain & Spine - South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2022
    I met Dr. Bodman because I had a bad car accident 12/18/20, in which my car was totalled and I had two crushed upper spinal vertebrae. She came to my bedside in the St. David's Trauma ICU and had great bedside manner, a human to human approach! Her follow up visits in her office were pleasant and respectful and helpful. I am fully recovered, and at 75 yrs of age at the time of the accident, I felt greatly cared about, and well taken-care of.
    Joan R — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1861783144
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    • State University of New York Health Science Center, Syracuse College of Medicine,
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bodman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

