Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD
Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from State University of New York Health Science Center, Syracuse College of Medicine, and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Bodman works at
Dr. Bodman's Office Locations
1
Austin Brain & Spine - Central3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 600, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4196
2
Austin Brain & Spine - San Marcos1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 503-5371
3
Austin Brain & Spine - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5370
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Bodman because I had a bad car accident 12/18/20, in which my car was totalled and I had two crushed upper spinal vertebrae. She came to my bedside in the St. David's Trauma ICU and had great bedside manner, a human to human approach! Her follow up visits in her office were pleasant and respectful and helpful. I am fully recovered, and at 75 yrs of age at the time of the accident, I felt greatly cared about, and well taken-care of.
About Dr. Alexa Bodman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861783144
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- State University of New York Health Science Center, Syracuse College of Medicine,
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.