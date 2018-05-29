Overview of Dr. Alexander Badru, MD

Dr. Alexander Badru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Macon Community Hospital, Trousdale Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Badru works at Zion Wellness Medical Clinic in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Carthage, TN and Hartsville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.