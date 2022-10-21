Dr. Alexander Bertot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Bertot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Bertot, MD
Dr. Alexander Bertot, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Bertot works at
Dr. Bertot's Office Locations
1
Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Pembroke Pines17842 Nw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 691-3080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Tamarac Office7447 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (305) 239-6386Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine220 SW 84th Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (754) 280-0801Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:30pmFriday1:00pm - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bertot and his team did the surgery of my ruptured ACL and you know when a Dr is excellent when the healing is fast and painless. His team from the receptionists, to the PT team and Rebecca his assistance, they are all professional including the accurate recommendations that needs to be said. I’m deeply grateful. Thanks and thanks.
About Dr. Alexander Bertot, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1760452007
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Sch Med
- Tulane Med Sch
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
