Dr. Alex Collins, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine - Kirksville MO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Champion Orthopedics1706 Magnolia Way, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 623-2767Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had two meniscus tears repaired in one knee. No scar, very little pain and minimal recovery time. Explained procedure and what to expect in detail. Recommend.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wellington Orthopedic and Sports Medicine - Cincinnati OH
- Doctors Hospital - Stark County - Massillon OH
- Genesys Regional Medical Center - Grand Blanc MI
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine - Kirksville MO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
