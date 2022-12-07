Dr. Alexander Croog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Croog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Croog, MD
Dr. Alexander Croog, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Croog works at
Dr. Croog's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoVirginia1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OrthoVirginia - Fair Oaks3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 810-5223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
OrthoVirginia8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 277-2663
-
4
OrthoVirginia - Northern Virginia8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 300, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 810-5217
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Croog?
Dr. Croog explains matters very well. He is approachable for questions and answers well describing solutions.
About Dr. Alexander Croog, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376571372
Education & Certifications
- Mary S Stern Fellowship (Hand Surgery)
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croog has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croog works at
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Croog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.