Dr. Alexander Drtil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drtil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Drtil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Drtil, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Drtil works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Arrhythmia Associates - Gessner915 Gessner Rd Ste 680, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 347-4032
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drtil?
Had a consultation with Dr Dritl who spent a lot of his time explaining and listening. Very professional, understanding and caring gentleman.
About Dr. Alexander Drtil, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1942294715
Education & Certifications
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- The University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drtil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drtil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drtil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drtil works at
Dr. Drtil has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drtil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Drtil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drtil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drtil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drtil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.