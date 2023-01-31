Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO
Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Gamble works at
Dr. Gamble's Office Locations
New Hampshire Neurospine Institute4 Hawthorne Dr, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 472-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first surgery with another surgeon with nothing but pain and complications... So was informed i would need another back fusion surgery which I wasn't to thrilled about due to my first experience but Dr. Gamble did amazing work on a very difficult job to establish but he did A+++ with minimal downtime after surgery... I had my surgery June 17 2022, after pt I was back at work around middle of August 2022 with minimal discomfort to none at all and still feels Amazing 1/31/2023... Don't let the "GAMBLE" part get to you(lol)... He was and is my Miracle worker for my situation... "I tell him I need 6 months notice if he ever changes where he works so if I ever need Dr. GAMBLE again I wont have to search for him"...
About Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1518266410
Education & Certifications
- Northwell Hofstra School of Medicine Neurosurgery Training Program
- Long Island Jewish
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamble has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamble has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.