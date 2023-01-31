Overview of Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO

Dr. Alexander Gamble, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Gamble works at New Hampshire Neurospine Institute in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.