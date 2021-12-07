Dr. Alexander Golant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Golant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Golant, MD
Dr. Alexander Golant, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Golant's Office Locations
NYU Langone at Trinity111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 598-6292Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave # 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (212) 598-6292
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Golant performed two surgeries on my right arm over the course of two days. He is confident, professional, polite, well spoken and a master of his craft. I have had many visits since having surgery, and Dr. Golant and his staff have treated me and my family extremely well. I am extremely impressed with his bed side manor. Dr. Golant spent a great deal of time listening to my concerns, and explaining my injury’s and recovery to me. I’m 6 months into recovery and have regained full use of my arm. I have recommended him to several friends and family members, and would highly recommend Dr. Golant as an orthopedic surgeon to anyone in need.
About Dr. Alexander Golant, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golant speaks Russian.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Golant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golant.
