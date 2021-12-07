Overview of Dr. Alexander Golant, MD

Dr. Alexander Golant, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Golant works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Center, New York, NY in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.