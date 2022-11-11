Overview of Dr. Alexander Losev, MD

Dr. Alexander Losev, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Losev works at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.