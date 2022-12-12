Overview of Dr. Alexander Melman, MD

Dr. Alexander Melman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Community Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Melman works at Island Surgical & Vascular Group PC in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.