Dr. Alexander Melman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Melman, MD
Dr. Alexander Melman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Community Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Melman's Office Locations
Island Surgical & Vascular Group PC15 Park Ave, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 581-4400
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center50 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 784-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
everything great
About Dr. Alexander Melman, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Dr. Melman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melman has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melman speaks Russian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Melman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.