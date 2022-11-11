Dr. Riccio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Riccio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Riccio, MD
Dr. Alexander Riccio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Riccio's Office Locations
Albany Medical College1367 Washington Ave, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-7638
Saint Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 489-2666
- 3 6 Medical Park Dr Ste 201, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Directions (518) 289-2171
Center for Hearing989 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-0617
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ricco is very professional and personable. The staff was amazing as well. My back surgery went very well and the pain is gone. I Highly recommend Dr. Ricco
About Dr. Alexander Riccio, MD
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riccio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riccio works at
Dr. Riccio has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Riccio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riccio.
