Overview of Dr. Alexander Riccio, MD

Dr. Alexander Riccio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Riccio works at Albany Medical College in Albany, NY with other offices in Ballston Spa, NY and Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.