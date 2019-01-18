Dr. Shiferson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Shiferson, DO
Overview of Dr. Alexander Shiferson, DO
Dr. Alexander Shiferson, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Shiferson works at
Dr. Shiferson's Office Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center745 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7957
-
2
Maimonides Med Ctr Vsclr Srgry947 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7957
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shiferson?
Dr. Shiferson is an excellent doctor. He is been my doctor for many years.
About Dr. Alexander Shiferson, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427278407
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiferson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiferson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiferson works at
Dr. Shiferson has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiferson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiferson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiferson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiferson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiferson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.