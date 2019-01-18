See All Vascular Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Alexander Shiferson, DO

Vascular Surgery
2.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Shiferson, DO

Dr. Alexander Shiferson, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Shiferson works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shiferson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maimonides Medical Center
    745 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7957
  2. 2
    Maimonides Med Ctr Vsclr Srgry
    947 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7957

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 18, 2019
    Dr. Shiferson is an excellent doctor. He is been my doctor for many years.
    Anton Krilloff in New York, NY — Jan 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Shiferson, DO

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427278407
    Education & Certifications

    • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shiferson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shiferson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shiferson works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shiferson’s profile.

    Dr. Shiferson has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiferson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiferson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiferson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiferson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiferson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

