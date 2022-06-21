Overview of Dr. Alexander Shushan, MD

Dr. Alexander Shushan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center



Dr. Shushan works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Odenton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.