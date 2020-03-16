Dr. Alexander Stadnyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stadnyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Stadnyk, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Stadnyk, MD
Dr. Alexander Stadnyk, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Stadnyk works at
Dr. Stadnyk's Office Locations
-
1
Infectious Diseases Associated6624 Fannin St Ste 1450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-9916
-
2
Houston Office4801 Woodway Dr Ste 369W, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 799-9916
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stadnyk?
Wonderful office....AWESOME doctor!
About Dr. Alexander Stadnyk, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043280365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stadnyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stadnyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stadnyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stadnyk works at
Dr. Stadnyk has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stadnyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stadnyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadnyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stadnyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stadnyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.