Dr. Alexander Stojanovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Stojanovic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Stojanovic works at
Locations
Oakland Gastroenterology Associates2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2010, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 353-3026
Oakland Gastroenterology Associates PC3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
So far I've had nothing but exceptional care from Dr. Stojanovic. He was thorough with my condition, asked all the necessary questions, office staff was great. I am nothing but pleased with finding this doctor and have already recommended him to others.
About Dr. Alexander Stojanovic, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1225029002
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stojanovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stojanovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stojanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stojanovic works at
Dr. Stojanovic has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stojanovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stojanovic speaks Croatian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stojanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stojanovic.
