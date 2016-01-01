Overview of Dr. Alexander Truesdell, MD

Dr. Alexander Truesdell, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|Keck School of Medicine of University of South Carolina|Keck School of Medicine of University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Truesdell works at Virginia Heart - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.