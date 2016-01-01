Dr. Alexander Truesdell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truesdell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Truesdell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Truesdell, MD
Dr. Alexander Truesdell, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|Keck School of Medicine of University of South Carolina|Keck School of Medicine of University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Truesdell's Office Locations
Virginia Heart - Falls Church2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 977-5047SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Truesdell, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Brown University Medical School|Brown University Medical School
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center|Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|Keck School of Medicine of University of South Carolina|Keck School of Medicine of University of South Carolina
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truesdell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truesdell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truesdell has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truesdell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truesdell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truesdell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truesdell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truesdell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.