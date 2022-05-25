Dr. Alexander Veloso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veloso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Veloso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Veloso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Veloso works at
Locations
GastroMed5101 SW 8th St Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 709-2157
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veloso?
I had an emergency upper GI bleed and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He and his team had just completed a procedure, and operated on me to assist in emergency. Great doctor! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Alexander Veloso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851629109
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veloso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veloso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veloso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veloso has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veloso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Veloso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veloso.
