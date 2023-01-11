Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitievsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD
Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from CENTRE HOPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE (ROUEN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) / FACULTI DE MIDECINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Vitievsky works at
Dr. Vitievsky's Office Locations
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-7090Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Renal Medicine Assoc302 Union St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 646-0414
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. explains everything. Smart, kind,patient and thorough. Office staff is great also.
About Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1447250303
Education & Certifications
- SUNY
- Cath Med Ctr
- Cath Med Ctr
- CENTRE HOPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE (ROUEN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) / FACULTI DE MIDECINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitievsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitievsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitievsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitievsky has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitievsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vitievsky speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitievsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitievsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitievsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitievsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.