Overview of Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD

Dr. Alexander Vitievsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from CENTRE HOPITALIER UNIVERSITAIRE (ROUEN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL) / FACULTI DE MIDECINE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Vitievsky works at Mid Atlantic Pathology in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.