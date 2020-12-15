Dr. Alexandra Fingesten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fingesten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Fingesten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Fingesten, MD
Dr. Alexandra Fingesten, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fingesten works at
Dr. Fingesten's Office Locations
Parallax Center Inc.145 E 32nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-4360
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fingesten has been my primary care physician for about 20 years. She is very thorough, extremely knowledgeable about medications and their interactions, and makes sure I get all the clinical preventive services I need. As a person of 76, I am pleased that she has training in geriatrics as well as general internal medicine. She is a good person as well, which means a lot to me; she truly cares about her patients. The one downside is that she runs late most of the time. That's because she spends more time than scheduled with her patients, which is not a bad thing. I recommend scheduling early in the day. But most of all, I recommend HER.
About Dr. Alexandra Fingesten, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972658185
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fingesten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fingesten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fingesten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fingesten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fingesten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fingesten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fingesten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.