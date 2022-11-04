Dr. Alexandra Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Paul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandra Paul, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Paul's Office Locations
Adirondack Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5088Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Albany Medical Center377 Church St Ste 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 264-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paul took incredible care of me. I am 29 and got diagnosed with a chronic illness, which required a neurosurgical procedure, and the placement of an intracranial stent. She is compassionate, extremely knowledgeable and trustworthy. I was well-informed prior to my surgery and my procedure went as perfectly as possible without any complications. She made sure all my questions were answered and that I understood my post-procedure instructions, my medlist, and plan for future follow up. Dr Paul is a brilliant neurosurgeon and she truly saved me. I lived in chronic pain, which I am so fortunate to say that thanks to her, I am now headache free! I cannot recommend her enough. If you need any endovascular procedure or brain surgery, you will be in the best hands. She has been such a light during this difficult time of my life. Dr Paul is a true asset to not only the neurosurgery profession but Albany Medical Center and the patients in the capital region are so beyond lucky to have her.
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154659506
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.