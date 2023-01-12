Dr. Spangler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM
Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Spangler works at
Dr. Spangler's Office Locations
Franklin Square9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 206, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 574-3900
Glen Burnie795 Aquahart Rd Ste 125, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Spangler handled my foot surgery. She was thorough with lots of explanation and great bedside manor. Her staff is also kind and caring. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Alexandra Spangler, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518497023
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spangler accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spangler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spangler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spangler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spangler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spangler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.