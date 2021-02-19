Dr. Alexandre (Alex) Benjo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandre (Alex) Benjo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexandre (Alex) Benjo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Doctors Specialists - Cardiology3623 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 202, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 863-8155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
When to Dr Benjo at Lakeside Cardiology Center to have him do a check up. His staff is extremely professional and Dr Benjo is the first Doctor to make me feel that he truly cares. I did all the test and a couple of procedures and have all the confidence that Dr Benjo and his team have me heading in the right direction. As one of the Vice President of Cigna Health and knowing all that is needed to deliver quality care I can tell you that you will get that quality with Dr Benjo and his team of professionals
About Dr. Alexandre (Alex) Benjo, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1164606448
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Internal Medicine
