Dr. Alexandre (Alex) Benjo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Benjo works at Doctors Specialists - Cardiology in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.