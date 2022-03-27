See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westbury, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD

Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. De Moura works at New York Spine Institute in Westbury, NY with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Moura's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandre B De Moura MD PC
    761 Merrick Ave, Westbury, NY 11590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 357-8777
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bridgeview Pain Center LLC
    1566 LEMOINE AVE, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 357-8777
  3. 3
    11120 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-0480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Imaging Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Bethany — Mar 27, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750440319
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Med Ctr/Tisch Hosp
    Residency
    • Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
    Internship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Undergraduate School
    • The George Washington Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Moura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Moura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Moura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Moura has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Moura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. De Moura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Moura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Moura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Moura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

