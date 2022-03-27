Overview of Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD

Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. De Moura works at New York Spine Institute in Westbury, NY with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.