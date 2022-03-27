Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Moura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD
Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. De Moura's Office Locations
Alexandre B De Moura MD PC761 Merrick Ave, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (516) 357-8777Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bridgeview Pain Center LLC1566 LEMOINE AVE, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (516) 357-8777
- 3 11120 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-0480
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr. de Moura by other patients who were extremely happy with their treatment. I felt more at ease after my appointment and understood more about my injuries and treatment options. I would definitely recommend Dr. de Moura.
About Dr. Alexandre De Moura, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1750440319
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Ctr/Tisch Hosp
- Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- The George Washington Univ
