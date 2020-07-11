See All Oncologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Alexandre Hageboutros, MD

Oncology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alexandre Hageboutros, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center|Temple University Hospital

Dr. Hageboutros works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Hematology & Medical Oncology
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    4.4
    Jul 11, 2020
    He has provided excellent care for my mother for several years and through 3 separate types of cancer. He is thorough, compassionate, and very knowledgeable. We trust his judgment and would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Alexandre Hageboutros, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Arabic
    • Male
    • 1598874042
    • Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center|Temple University Hospital
    • Cooper Hosp
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    • Cooper University Hospital

    Dr. Alexandre Hageboutros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hageboutros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hageboutros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hageboutros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hageboutros works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hageboutros’s profile.

    Dr. Hageboutros has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hageboutros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hageboutros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hageboutros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hageboutros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hageboutros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

