Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine|Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Barboi works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Autonomic Disorders and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Chicago (northshore)
    2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 503-4000
  2. 2
    NorthShore Medical Group
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autonomic Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Motor Neuron Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 14, 2021
    We were very excited to see Dr. Barboi. He diagnosed our daughter w Pots. That’s as far as it went. Impossible to communicate with. Nurse not very nice. Treatment and constant health challenges were a nightmare. Pills were the answer. Pills didn’t work. Very very disappointed. Didn’t communicate w internal medicine doctor. Many many issues.
    About Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Romanian
    • 1295785723
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush Presbyn St Lukes Hosp|West Suburban Medical Center
    • W Sub Hosp
    • Carol Davila University Of Medicine|Inst Med Bucuresti
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barboi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barboi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barboi works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Barboi’s profile.

    Dr. Barboi has seen patients for Autonomic Disorders and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barboi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Barboi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barboi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barboi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barboi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

