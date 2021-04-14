Overview

Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine|Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Barboi works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Autonomic Disorders and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.