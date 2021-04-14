Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barboi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine|Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Barboi works at
Locations
-
1
The University of Chicago (northshore)2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 503-4000
-
2
NorthShore Medical Group2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We were very excited to see Dr. Barboi. He diagnosed our daughter w Pots. That’s as far as it went. Impossible to communicate with. Nurse not very nice. Treatment and constant health challenges were a nightmare. Pills were the answer. Pills didn’t work. Very very disappointed. Didn’t communicate w internal medicine doctor. Many many issues.
About Dr. Alexandru Barboi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1295785723
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Presbyn St Lukes Hosp|West Suburban Medical Center
- W Sub Hosp
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine|Inst Med Bucuresti
- Neuromuscular Medicine
