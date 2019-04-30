Overview of Dr. Alf Bergman, MD

Dr. Alf Bergman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Bergman works at Lake Health in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.