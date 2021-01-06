Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO
Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Guirguis' Office Locations
Downers Grove3825 Highland Ave Ste 301, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (708) 422-3242
Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago6700 W 95th St Ste 330, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 422-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guirguis is a beautiful soul - a kind, invested, and gifted surgeon. He's a wonderful human being who cares about people, and who has the gifting, skill, and desire to make a difference. He surveilled me for over 2 years - ordering the tests every 4 months to make sure I was stable - finally I agreed to have surgery. He and his team are honest and forthright - they give the information and explain thoroughly. He's a great surgeon and a wonderful doctor overall. I have such peace in the decision I made to have surgery; it seems to have given him a level of peace as well. I dragged everything out, and never did I feel pushed or bullied . . . he and his team simply explained and gave me the best information they had at their disposal. I appreciate Dr. Guirguis' compassion and honesty; his openness and direct answers even to the tough questions. Ultimately, he's an excellent gynecologic surgeon . . . if you need this specialty, don't hesitate to call. You won't be sorry!
About Dr. Alfred Guirguis, DO
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Magee Women's Hospital Of The Upmc Health System
- Rush University Med Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guirguis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guirguis has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guirguis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guirguis speaks Arabic.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.
