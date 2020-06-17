Overview of Dr. Alfred Neumann Jr, MD

Dr. Alfred Neumann Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Neumann Jr works at Premiere Medical in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.