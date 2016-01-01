Overview of Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD

Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Pennisi works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.