Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD

Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Pennisi works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pennisi's Office Locations

    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7274
    Ucla Mattel Children's Hospital - 15th Street Practice
    1260 15th St Ste 1002, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Ultrasound, Renal
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Ultrasound, Renal
Renal Scan

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356444855
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Hosp La
    • Laco-Usc Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Laco-Usc Med Ctr
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfred Pennisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pennisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pennisi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

