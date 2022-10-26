Overview

Dr. Alfredo Fernandez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henr quez Ure a|Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena Unphu Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Carrollwood and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Tampa Bariatrics in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.