Dr. Alfredo Fernandez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henr quez Ure a|Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena Unphu Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Carrollwood and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Tampa Bariatrics6101 Webb Rd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 588-8135
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Fernandez is an excellent surgeon, very caring and compassionate. Explains everything throughly
- Bariatric Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Ochsner Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henr quez Ure a|Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena Unphu Escuela De Medicina
