Overview

Dr. Alfredo Masullo, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Masullo works at Dr. Alfredo Masullo Dermatology in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.