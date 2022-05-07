Overview

Dr. Ali Aboufares, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Aboufares works at OMNY Vein & Cardiovascular in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.