Dr. Ali Aboufares, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Aboufares, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Aboufares works at OMNY Vein & Cardiovascular in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Omni Medical of Ny
    1041 3rd Ave Ste 201, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 319-3977
    Cardiology
    115 E 57th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    May 07, 2022
    Dr. Ali Aboufares is attentive and supportive. He respects the wisdom and beliefs of the patient. Dr. Aboufares gives excellent care, detailed discussion, agreement on next steps. Him and his staff are kind, professional, and compassionate. I am thankful that he is a part of my Healthcare.
    Leslie N — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Aboufares, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital|Lenox Hill Hospital|Ochsner Foundation Hospital|Ochsner Foundation Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Aboufares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboufares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aboufares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aboufares works at OMNY Vein & Cardiovascular in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aboufares’s profile.

    Dr. Aboufares has seen patients for Venous Hypertension, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboufares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboufares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboufares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboufares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboufares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.