See All Urologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Ali Alavi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ali Alavi, MD

Urology
3.9 (49)
Map Pin Small Fullerton, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ali Alavi, MD

Dr. Ali Alavi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Alavi works at MARINELLI & FELDMAN MDS in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD
4.6 (80)
View Profile

Dr. Alavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marinelli & Feldman Mds
    1915 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 879-2410
  2. 2
    Marinelli & Feldman Mds
    1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3400, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 879-2410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alavi?

    Jul 13, 2022
    I went to Dr. Alavi for one issue I was having and from his examination and treatment he identified 2 other conditions I was unaware. (And other physicians did not recognize). I was super happy with his treatment, bedside manner, and expertise. He corrected all conditions through surgery and I very happy to say I am very satisfied with him, his office, and surgical team. I would highly recommend him and his office. Thanks again
    Bryan H — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Alavi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ali Alavi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alavi to family and friends

    Dr. Alavi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alavi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ali Alavi, MD.

    About Dr. Ali Alavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508936592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Alavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alavi works at MARINELLI & FELDMAN MDS in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alavi’s profile.

    Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ali Alavi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.