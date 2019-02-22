Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Alavi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Alavi, DO
Dr. Ali Alavi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College.
Dr. Alavi's Office Locations
Dfw Neuropathy6210 Campbell Rd Ste 225, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 931-3131
- 2 9525 N Beach St Ste 421, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (682) 323-5904
Dfw Neuropathy919 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 924-1000
- 4 2435 W Oak St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 320-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had Chemotherapy-induced neuropathy for -7 years. Eight years ago I experienced temporary relief when the physician used deep cell ultrasound treatment regenerative relief that positively impacts my nerves in my legs and feet. I experienced temporary relief. Dr. Alavi is the first Physician in 8 years to draw out a 6-month plan to provide long term relief.
About Dr. Ali Alavi, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750404877
Education & Certifications
- Touro College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alavi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.