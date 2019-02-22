See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ali Alavi, DO

Internal Medicine
4.9 (7)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ali Alavi, DO

Dr. Ali Alavi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College.

Dr. Alavi works at DFW Neuropathy in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX, Arlington, TX and Denton, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dfw Neuropathy
    6210 Campbell Rd Ste 225, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 931-3131
  2. 2
    9525 N Beach St Ste 421, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 323-5904
  3. 3
    Dfw Neuropathy
    919 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 924-1000
  4. 4
    2435 W Oak St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 320-0022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ali Alavi, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750404877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alavi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

