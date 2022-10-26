See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Folsom, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Ali Amirzadeh, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Amirzadeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Amirzadeh works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Locations

  1. 1
    Folsom - Specialty Care
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 351-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Group
    4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 392-4731
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Downtown Pediatrics
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Dermatitis
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Dermatitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr Amirzadeh was knowledgeable, kind, patient and answered my questions well.
    Jonathan Cross — Oct 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ali Amirzadeh, MD
    About Dr. Ali Amirzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083748685
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VA/UCLA for Allergy/Immunology Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) for Internal Medicine Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
