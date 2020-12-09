See All Cardiologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD

Cardiology
3.3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD

Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr|The University of Toledo Medical Center|Wright State University School of Medicine

Dr. Ayoubi works at Woodlands Elite Cardiology in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ayoubi's Office Locations

    Woodlands Elite Cardiology
    Woodlands Elite Cardiology
150 Pine Forest Dr Ste 702, Shenandoah, TX 77384
(936) 226-6038
    Dr. Ali Ayoubi
    Dr. Ali Ayoubi
800 Peakwood Dr Ste 3A, Houston, TX 77090
(936) 226-6037
    Houston Methodist Urology Associates
    Houston Methodist Urology Associates
17201 Interstate 45 S Ste 305, Shenandoah, TX 77385
(713) 379-7187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Chest Pain
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Anthem
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    MultiPlan
    National Preferred Provider Network
    PHCS
    Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    Three Rivers Provider Network
    USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 09, 2020
    Dr Ayoubi treats me like a partner in my health care, i.e., discusses options, explains things in lay terms, and most important, includes all my health issues in our discussions, not just things related to cardiology. And he has quite an amiable personality.
    Jane Gregory — Dec 09, 2020
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD?
    About Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1104948017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr|The University of Toledo Medical Center|Wright State University School of Medicine
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ayoubi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayoubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoubi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoubi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

