Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD
Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr|The University of Toledo Medical Center|Wright State University School of Medicine
Dr. Ayoubi works at
Dr. Ayoubi's Office Locations
Woodlands Elite Cardiology150 Pine Forest Dr Ste 702, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 226-6038
Dr. Ali Ayoubi800 Peakwood Dr Ste 3A, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (936) 226-6037
Houston Methodist Urology Associates17201 Interstate 45 S Ste 305, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (713) 379-7187
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ayoubi treats me like a partner in my health care, i.e., discusses options, explains things in lay terms, and most important, includes all my health issues in our discussions, not just things related to cardiology. And he has quite an amiable personality.
About Dr. Ali Ayoubi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104948017
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State Univ and Med Ctr|The University of Toledo Medical Center|Wright State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoubi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoubi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoubi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoubi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.