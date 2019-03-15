See All Podiatrists in Dearborn, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (71)
Map Pin Small Dearborn, MI
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM

Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garden City Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. El-Khalil works at Elkhalil Foot & Ankle Specialist in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Dr. El-Khalil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Associates of Michigan
    24327 FORD RD, Dearborn, MI 48128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 471-3312
  2. 2
    Elkhalil foot and ankle
    28477 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 471-3312
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    HFW Internal Medicine
    15450 Northline Rd Ste 101, Southgate, MI 48195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 471-3312
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garden City Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 15, 2019
    He tells it like it is. I respect and trust his professional opinion. He instructs you to follow his treatment plan for a reason. He performed surgery on my ankle, all went excellent and I have referred people to him for care. He is easy to talk to and he listens.
    Cindy Fusinski in WYANDOTTE, MI — Mar 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM
    About Dr. Ali El-Khalil, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1669678462
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
