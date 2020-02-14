Dr. Ali Elahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Elahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Elahi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Corona Del Mar, CA. They completed their residency with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
Locations
Pollack Chiropractic Corporation2121 E Coast Hwy Ste 260, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Directions (949) 652-7301
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I spent 2 1/2 days in hospital under care of another neurologist, and never received a diagnosis. I followed up with Dr Elahi and in 5 min in his office I was diagnosed. Very smart fellow
About Dr. Ali Elahi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- UPMC Shadyside Hospital
- UCLA/University Of Pittsburgh
Dr. Elahi speaks Arabic.
