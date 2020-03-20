Dr. Ali Morshedi-Meibodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Morshedi-Meibodi, MD
Dr. Ali Morshedi-Meibodi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Ali M. Meibodi, M.D., Inc20911 Earl St Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-3278
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Meibodi is one of the most outstanding doctors that I've ever seen. The impression I had of his office was that he had invested a lot of time and money into the environment. But that was just the beginning! He was also very nice and helpful contrary to some of the other doctors I've had in the past.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1609914340
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.