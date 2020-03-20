Overview

Dr. Ali Morshedi-Meibodi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Morshedi-Meibodi works at Ali M. Meibodi, M.D., Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.