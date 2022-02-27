See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD

Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Turkmani works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turkmani's Office Locations

    Phoenix - Heart
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Spine Deformities
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx
Treatment frequency



Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073893913
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turkmani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turkmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turkmani works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Turkmani’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkmani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkmani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
