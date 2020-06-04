Overview

Dr. Ali Wait, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Wait works at HonorHealth Vascular Group - Tatum in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.