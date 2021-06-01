Overview of Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD

Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Zomorodi works at Duke Neurosurgery in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.