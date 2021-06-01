See All Neurosurgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD

Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Zomorodi works at Duke Neurosurgery in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zomorodi's Office Locations

    Raleigh
    3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-7777
    Durham Office
    200 Duke Medical Ctr # Clinic, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-8709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2021
    Simply put, Dr. Zomorodi has given us the greatest gift by truly being the most gifted surgeon and a master of his craft. We came to him from across the country for a complicated and large Chondrosarcoma skull tumor for my husband. Not only did he, from the first moment we met him, help put us at ease and build tremendous confidence, he dedicated himself with obsessive compulsion to provide the best outcome for my 51 year old, active husband and our family. The 7 hr surgery was miraculous and he was discharged 24 hours later with his hearing, facial nerves, eyesight, vocal chords intact and functioning. From his bedside manner to his superior skill, our family will be grateful to the day we die of the second chance at life we received from Dr. Zomorodi and the Duke Health's team care. I've never written a review like this so near and dear but this man deserves all the praises - we trusted him with our family and you should you.
    Wendy Roe — Jun 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD
    About Dr. Ali Zomorodi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1053428326
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
