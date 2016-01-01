Dr. Alice Cardullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alice Cardullo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alice Cardullo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatrics330 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alice Cardullo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801950480
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital|Presby Hospital Columbia College P
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
